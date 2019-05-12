UFC 237 Bonuses: Jessica Andrade Banks An Extra $100K

Spread the word!













UFC 237 took place live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

On the event’s preliminary card on ESPN, Warlley Alves shook things up with a huge knockout win. He finished Sergio Moraes in the third round with a massive uppercut. It was his first victory in nearly a year. With the finish, Alves takes home a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus.

In the main event of the night, Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade stole the show. Namajunas put on a masterful striking performance in the first round, busting Andrade open early. In the second round, Namajunas did much of the same, before Andrade went in on a takedown. “Thug” attempted to defend the takedown with a kimura, however, it ended up backfiring.

Namajunas was dumped right on her head, and was rendered unconscious immediately. Andrade was awarded the second-round knockout win, and the UFC women’s strawweight title. Both women will take home a $50,000 Fight Of The Night bonus for their main event. However, Andrade will take home an additional $50,000 for Performance Of The Night.