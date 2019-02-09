UFC 234 Embedded Episode 5

UFC 234 is a few hours away and the fifth episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, middleweight Israel Adesanya outlines his plans to beat Anderson Silva and capture the belt, then stops to greet his opponent in the hotel common area. At Ultimate Media Day, light heavyweight opponents Jimmy Crute and Sam Alvey again come face to face, and flyweights Montana De La Rosa and Nadia Kassem square off. Outdoor open workouts draw fans to watch the event’s stars, including title challenger Kelvin Gastelum and homegrown middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

