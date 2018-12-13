Several UFC 233 Fights Moved To ESPN+ Cards

The UFC recently announced that their UFC 233 pay-per-view (PPV) from Aneheim, California on January 26th has been cancelled.

A main event was never locked down for the card, thus forcing the promotion to call the event off altogether. Now, the fights that were already scheduled to take place on the card will be moved to upcoming events. The UFC has already officially announced where several of those contests will be moved.

First, EPSN reports Paul Felder’s match-up with James Vick will once again be rebooked. They were initially scheduled to fight at UFC Boise in July. However, Vick was forced to pull out with an injury. After having their UFC 233 date scrapped, they’ll now meet on the UFC’s television premiere on ESPN on February 17th. The show goes down from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

ESPN also reports that the flyweight match-up between Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueired will now take place at ESPN+ 1 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on January 19th. However, MMA Fighting reports that a January 19th date is too soon for Figueired, and Yahoo Sports reports Benavidez will instead serve as an alternate for TJ Dillashaw and Henry Cejudo at ESPN+ 1.

Also, ESPN reports Cynthia Calvillo’s match-up with Cortney Casey has also been moved to the Feb. 17th card; as well as a bantamweight bout between Manny Bermudez and Benito Lopez. Aleksandra Albu and Emily Whitmire’s strawweight fight will also take place on the card.

MMA Junkie reports a March 9th ESPN+ event (location to be determined) will now play host to the bantamweight match-up of Yana Kunitskaya vs.Marion Reneau. They also report a middleweight contest between Anthony Hernandez and Markus Perez has been moved to ESPN+ card on February 2nd from the Centro de Formacao Olimpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil.