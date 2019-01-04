UFC 232 Prelim Ratings Peak At Second Highest Of 2018

The UFC 232 prelim ratings topped out at just under 1.5 million viewers on the last FOX Sports-aired event.

It has to be a somewhat bittersweet moment for the network. The UFC is moving to ESPN this year. As the last airing of MMA on FOX Sports 1 netted the second highest ratings of 2018.

The UFC 232 prelims averaged 1.15 million viewers. The only time that number was eclipsed in 2018 was during the UFC 229 prelims, which did 1.3 million. Of course, that pay-per-view was headlined by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. The UFC 232 prelims reached its peak during the Walt Harris vs. Andrei Arlovski fight at 1.46 million viewers.

As of this writing pay-per-view buy numbers have not been disclosed.

UFC 232, however, is expected to be the second highest-selling event of last year behind UFC 229.