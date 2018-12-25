UFC 232 Embedded Episode 2

UFC 232 is less than a week away and the second episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, light heavyweight title contender Alexander Gustafsson meets with media in Las Vegas. Bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes gets a massage at home before packing for her trip. Featherweight champion Cris Cyborg puts in time at the gym, then relaxes in a different type of cage with her cats. Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones proves motivated and menacing in training, and opponent Gustafsson unwinds with his team over boxing.



You can watch it here:



