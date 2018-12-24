UFC 232 Countdown: Full Episode

UFC is gearing up for their next PPV event as the UFC 232 show is just less than a week from taking place and the hype is on.

The UFC 232 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Forum in Inglewood, California.



The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6 PM ET. This event will mark the final time that the prelims air on FS1. Andrei Arlovski vs. Walt Harris in a heavyweight bout will serve as the preliminary headliner.



Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson in a bout for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title will headline this show. Cris Cyborg (c) vs. Amanda Nunes for the UFC women’s featherweight title will co-headline.



Rounding out the five bout main card is Carlos Condit vs. Michael Chiesa in a welterweight bout, Ilir Latifi vs. Corey Anderson in a light heavyweight bout, and Chad Mendes vs. Alexander Volkanovski in a featherweight bout.



The UFC has released the full episode of UFC 232 Countdown to their YouTube channel to not only get the fans excited for this upcoming event but to give insight into the background of the current stories revolving around the fighters. You can watch the full episode here: