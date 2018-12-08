UFC 231 Preliminary Card Live Results

UFC 231 preliminary card results are underway as the Las Vegas-based promotion holds this latest event on television for fight fans around the world to watch the show.

Opening the UFC Fight Pass prelims is Devin Clark vs. Aleksandar Rakic in a light heavyweight bout. Clark was able to clinch with him up against the fence and landed a series of knee strikes to the head of Rakic. Moments later, Clark pounced in and Rakic caught him with a back fist then finished him on the ground with strikes.



Here are the results:

Strawweight: Claudia Gadelha vs. Nina Ansaroff



Lightweight: Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Gilbert Burns



Female Flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jessica Eye



Middleweight: Elias Theodorou vs. Eryk Anders



Bantamweight: Brad Katona vs. Matthew Lopez



Welterweight: Chad Laprise vs. Dhiego Lima



Lightweight: Kyle Nelson vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira



Light Heavyweight: Aleksandar Rakic def. Devin Clark via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:05

