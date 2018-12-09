One of the UFC’s most stacked cards of the year went down with tonight’s (Sat., December 8, 2018) UFC 231 from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Now it’s time to digest the card in the UFC 231 post-fight press conference.

The event featured two high-profile title fights. In the co-main event, top-ranked flyweight Valentina Shevchenko outlasted former strawweight titleholder Joanna Jedrzejczyk to win the vacant women’s 125-pound gold. Shevchenko is finally a UFC champion after two disappointing near-misses in the past two years.

In the main event, 145-pound champ Max Holloway put on an absolute display of dominance over formerly undefeated contender Brian Ortega. “T-City” was a tough, relentless competitor due to his unreal heart. But ultimately, Holloway’s insane volume proved to be too much. He won a fourth-round doctor’s stoppage as a result of the endless shots.

Check out the fallout of all of tonight’s action in the post-fight press conference stream live after main card below: