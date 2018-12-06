UFC 231: Max Holloway & Brian Ortega Open Workout Highlights

UFC 231 is only two days away. Before this weekend’s festivities, featherweight champion Max Holloway and challenger Brian Ortega participated in today’s open workouts.

The Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada will host the action that features 13 fights in total. Holloway will defend the 145-pound title against Ortega in the evening’s main event.

These two were scheduled to fight earlier this year in July. However, Holloway fell ill during his weight cut and was forced out of the fight.

The champion looks to be back in good spirits both physically and mentally as his UFC 231 open workout would indicate.

All the while, undefeated Ortega looked to be relaxed and calm heading into the biggest fight of his career. His stand-up game continues to evolve as he demonstrated in his open workout.