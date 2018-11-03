UFC 230 Preliminary Card Live Results

The time has arrived and tonight’s (Sat., November 3, 2018) UFC 230 from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. The action will get rolling with the UFC 230 preliminary card.

Heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will face fan-favorite knockout slugger Derrick Lewis in the main event. But first, the preliminary cards are set to deliver a suitable primer for the main card.

In the featured preliminary bout, exciting featherweight Jason “Hick Diaz” Knight will take on Jordan Rinaldi. Perhaps more notoriously, controversial women’s flyweight Sijara Eubanks will take on Roxanne Modafferi. Eubanks missed weight for the second time in three UFC fights yesterday.

The action began with Adam Wieczorek vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima at heavyweight. Not looking to strike with kickboxing champion de Lima, Wieczorek ground the fight early. De Lima reversed position, however. The hulking Brazilian smothered Wieczorek with some ground and pound throughout the round. In the second, de Lima came out with a hard low kick followed by a combo of punches. A clinch battle ensued. De Lima landed more strikes and leg kicks. Wieczorek was gassed as the damage to his legs was apparent.

FOX Sports 1 Preliminary Card (8 P.M. ET):

Featherweight: Jason Knight vs. Jordan Rinaldi

Jason Knight vs. Jordan Rinaldi Catchweight (127.2 pounds): Sijara Eubanks vs. Roxanne Modafferi

Sijara Eubanks vs. Roxanne Modafferi Featherweight: Julio Arce vs. Sheymon Moraes

Julio Arce vs. Sheymon Moraes Welterweight: Ben Saunders vs. Lyman Good

Fight Pass Preliminary Card (6:15 P.M. ET):