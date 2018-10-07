UFC 229 Results: Tony Ferguson Puts The Pace On Anthony Pettis

The wait is over. UFC 229 Is here. Before Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov collide in the biggest fight in MMA history Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis square off in the co-main event.

“El Cucuy” Makes his return at UFC 229 against “Showtime” Pettis in a contest that should decide the next challenger in the lightweight division.

Ferguson, 34, is coming off a knee injury that would cost him his lightweight title. “El Cucuy” is widely considered the rightful #1 contender. If he gets past Pettis a match-up with the winner of UFC 229’s main event would seem prudent.

As for Pettis, he has alternated between wins and losses in his last five-six fights. In his last outing, Pettis looked tremendous as he submitted Mike Chiesa in the second round of their fight at UFC 226. Win or lose, “Showtime” is always an exciting fighter.

Round One

Pettis waste no time as he attacks Ferguson’s knee with leg kicks. Ferguson looks like he may be favoring his recently injured knee. Pettis looks to want to counter and he is playing angles here to start the fight. Ferguson is dictating the cage generalship. Ferguson is pressing the action halfway through round one. Kicks, punches, Furguson is delivering the will array of strikes here. Pettis attempts a handstand kick, Ferguson lands an inside leg kick and backs Pettis up. The round ends with a flurry from Ferguson.

Round Two

Ferguson runs to the center of the cage. He eats a spinning back fist and is in trouble. Pettis lands a nasty left hand that sends Ferguson to the ground. Ferguson is in trouble, Pettis is in top control landing strikes. The referee stops the action for the Doctor to look at a cut on Pettis’ head. The fight resumes Ferguson continues forward pressure. Ferguson has Pettis against the cage and he is unloading shots. Pettis answers back with strikes of his own. The last minute of the round is a wild flurry from both guys. Pettis attempts a wheel kick as the bell sounds.