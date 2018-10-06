UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor Preview, Prediction & Analysis

The day is finally upon us and the UFC’s biggest fight ever will actually take place in the main event of tonight’s (Sat., October 6, 2018) UFC 229 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will welcome former two-division champ Conor McGregor back to the Octagon. The fight is being billed as the most anticipated of all-time. For once, that hyperbole is definitely not a false narrative.

It’s that huge.

The monstrous title bout involves several unique dynamics at play. The first, obviously, is Khabib and McGregor’s heated rivalry from earlier this year. McGregor infamously threw a metal dolly through a bus containing Nurmagomedov days before April’s UFC 223. He was arrested on assault charges, jailed, and reached a plea deal this summer.

Building on that, McGregor made that rivalry extremely personal in the two media appearances the two did for the fight. He’s attacked Khabib’s father, manager, and reputation with endless below-the-belt jabs. They’ve been so in-depth, it’s tough to know what some of them mean to an average onlooker.

But that’s all expected from the fight game’s most outspoken trash talker. It’s what he does. The buildup is now over, with a heated weigh-in staredown where McGregor tried to kick Khabib putting a final touch on their face-to-face interaction. All that’s left now is the actual fight, finally. And on paper, the bout legitimately presents one of the most interesting head-to-head match-ups in a long time.

Without further ado, check out our final preview, breakdown, and analysis.

Striking:

The fight begins on the feet, and this is obviously McGregor’s glaring area of strength. He’s won an impressive 18 of his 21 total victories by T/KO, including eight of his nine UFC wins.

McGregor brings otherworldy timing, power, and precision on the feet. There’s just no other way around it. The Irish superstar has a full arsenal of kicks, knees, and elbows, but he mostly relies on his left hand to put his foes out. His straight shot with that hand is arguably the most powerful single weapon in all of mixed martial arts, replacing Dan Henderson’s long-feared ‘H-Bomb.’

The former champ is also ultra-smooth on his feet, using a wide-based stance to glide effortlessly around the octagon. He has shown a tendency to gas out, however, so the longer the fight goes, the better it should be for Khabib.

The Dagestani grappler has never been known for his striking. He showcased an effective jab while dominating Al Iaquinta (his fifth prospective opponent) at April’s UFC 223, but “Ragin Al” is no McGregor. While it’s true Khabib has dominated most of his foes in the octagon, it’s also true he can be hit. Michael Johnson proved that in their meeting back at UFC 205.

Suffice to say, the longer this fight stays standing, the more the scales will tip exponentially in McGregor’s favor.