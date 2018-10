UFC 229 is a few hours away and the sixth episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, strawweight Michelle Waterson welcomes her daughter and mother to Las Vegas. All of the fighters make weight on Friday morning. Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov celebrates with chocolate, as opponent Conor McGregor’s team relaxes at home. Then opponents square off in front of a raucous crowd at T-Mobile.

You can watch it here: