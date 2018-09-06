UFC 228 Embedded Episode 3

UFC 228 is two days away and the third episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, flyweight champion Nicco Montano prepares to carry on a family tradition. Opponent Valentina Shevchenko makes the media rounds and sneaks in more gym time. Welterweight headliners Darren Till and champion Tyron Woodley head to their respective airports for their trips to Dallas.

Strawweight Tatiana Suarez must make a return visit to the mall ahead of media day. DWTNCS standout Brandon Davis prepares for a short-notice, high-profile bout against featherweight Zabit Magomedsharipov, who checks in as planned despite the change in opponent.

You can watch it here: