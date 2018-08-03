UFC 227 Weigh-In Results: Title Fights Are Official

The UFC 227 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, August 4, 2018, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FX at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

This event will be headlined by a bantamweight title fight pitting champion TJ Dillashaw against Cody Garbrandt in a rematch while Demetrious Johnson vs. Henry Cejudo in a flyweight title rematch will serve as the co-main event.

Rounding out the five bout main card is Thiago Santos vs. Kevin Holland middleweight bout, Polyana Viana vs. JJ Aldrich in a women’s strawweight bout, and Cub Swanson vs. Renato Moicano in a featherweight bout.

Pedro Munhoz vs. Brett Johns in a bantamweight bout headlined the preliminary portion of this card.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC 227 on Friday morning and here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET )

Champ T.J. Dillashaw (135) vs. Cody Garbrandt (134.75) – for bantamweight title

Demetrious Johnson (125) vs. Henry Cejudo (124.5) – for flyweight title

Renato Moicano (146) vs. Cub Swanson ()

J.J. Aldrich (115.75) vs. Polyana Viana (115)

Kevin Holland (184.75) vs. Thiago “Marreta” Santos (185.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FX, 8 p.m. ET)

Brett Johns (135.25) vs. Pedro Munhoz (135)

Montel Jackson (136) vs. Ricky Simon (135.25)

Kyung Ho Kang (136) vs. Ricardo Ramos (135.5)

Sheymon Moraes (146) vs. Matt Sayles (145.75)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6:15 p.m. ET)

Alex Perez (126) vs. Jose Torres (125)

Danielle Taylor (115.25) vs. Weili Zhang (115.5)

Wuliji Buren (135.5) vs. Marlon Vera (135.5)

#UFC227 official weigh-ins from Los Angeles. Posted by MMAjunkie on Friday, August 3, 2018