UFC 227 Weigh-In Results: Title Fights Are Official

The UFC 227 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, August 4, 2018, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.
The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FX at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.
This event will be headlined by a bantamweight title fight pitting champion TJ Dillashaw against Cody Garbrandt in a rematch while Demetrious Johnson vs. Henry Cejudo in a flyweight title rematch will serve as the co-main event.
Rounding out the five bout main card is Thiago Santos vs. Kevin Holland middleweight bout, Polyana Viana vs. JJ Aldrich in a women’s strawweight bout, and Cub Swanson vs. Renato Moicano in a featherweight bout.
Pedro Munhoz vs. Brett Johns in a bantamweight bout headlined the preliminary portion of this card.
UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC 227 on Friday morning and here are the weigh-in results:
MAIN CARD (pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET )
- Champ T.J. Dillashaw (135) vs. Cody Garbrandt (134.75) – for bantamweight title
- Demetrious Johnson (125) vs. Henry Cejudo (124.5) – for flyweight title
- Renato Moicano (146) vs. Cub Swanson ()
- J.J. Aldrich (115.75) vs. Polyana Viana (115)
- Kevin Holland (184.75) vs. Thiago “Marreta” Santos (185.5)
PRELIMINARY CARD (FX, 8 p.m. ET)
- Brett Johns (135.25) vs. Pedro Munhoz (135)
- Montel Jackson (136) vs. Ricky Simon (135.25)
- Kyung Ho Kang (136) vs. Ricardo Ramos (135.5)
- Sheymon Moraes (146) vs. Matt Sayles (145.75)
PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6:15 p.m. ET)
- Alex Perez (126) vs. Jose Torres (125)
- Danielle Taylor (115.25) vs. Weili Zhang (115.5)
- Wuliji Buren (135.5) vs. Marlon Vera (135.5)
