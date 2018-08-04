UFC 227 Preliminary Card Live Results

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, August 4, 2018) will come from in the form of UFC 227. Headlining the card are TJ Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Pedro Munhoz vs. Brett Johns in a bantamweight bout closes the preliminary card on FOX Sports 1 in what should be an interesting fight.

Ricky Simon vs. Montel Jackson is next in a bantamweight bout.

Ricardo Ramos vs. Kyung Ho Kang is next in a bantamweight bout.

Matt Sayles vs. Sheymon Moraes in a featherweight bout opens the FOX Sports 1 preliminary card.

Jose Torres vs. Alex Perez in a flyweight bout finishes off the UFC Fight Pass preliminary card. In round 1, Perez comes out on fire and lands several clean punches to the head, followed by knees to the body. Perez is tearing into Torres, who looks sluggish early. Torres has some redness and swelling around his left eye. Both men are landing bombs. Torres is rocked by a combo to the head. He is in deep trouble as Perez chases after him. erez unloads a flurry of a dozen punches to the head and levels Torres. Trigg intervenes as Torres crumbles in a heap.

Danielle Taylor vs. Zhang Welli is next in a women’s strawweight bout. In round 1, Zhang starts off with a few stinging leg kicks. Taylor seems a bit tentative and is lunging with her punches. Taylor is largely on her bike as the taller Zhang is picking her apart with punches and kicks. At the midway point, Zhang scores a takedown. Taylor rolls Zhang into a heel hook but can’t finish it. Zhang explodes to her feet and regroups. Taylor rocks Zhang with a flailing right hook just before the horn. Zhang is noticeably wobbled. In round 2, Taylor is moving well but she’s not sticking. Zhang lands a hard left and then a right to the head. Taylor answers with a right hook to the head. Taylor is throwing bombs but she’s only throwing single shots, which Zhang is avoiding. Taylor lands another powerful right to the jaw just before the horn. Still, Zhang controlled most of the frame. In round 3, Zhang blasts Taylor with a few side kicks to the body and head, but Taylor shakes them off. With a minute left, Taylor needs to go for broke. They swing for the fences at the horn; nothing lands. Zhang got the decision win.

Opening the UFC Fight Pass prelims is Marlon Vera vs. Wuliji Buren in a bantamweight bout. In round 1, after a they trade some jabs, Buren just misses with a spinning hook kick. Vera peppers his foe with a few kicks to the thigh and has a high kick blocked. Nothing clean has landed upstairs yet. Buren lands a nice right hand to the face, forcing Vera to shoot in. Buren defends it and threatens with a standing guillotine but can’t sink it. After clinching against the cage for about 45 seconds, Buren scores an inside trip and takes Vera down right before the horn. In round 2, Vera scores a powerful takedown and lands in side control with a minute left. Buren powers back to his feet but Vera unloads a combo. A nasty left to the liver floors the Chinese fighter, who is agonizing on the canvas.

Here are the results:

Flyweight: Alex Perez def. Jose Torres via TKO (Punches) R1, 3:36



Strawweight: Weili Zhang def. Danielle Taylor via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)



Bantamweight: Marlon Vera def. Wuliji Buren via TKO (liver shot) at 4:53 of R2