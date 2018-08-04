UFC 227 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

By
Jon Fuentes
-
UFC 227 goes down live tonight (Sat. August 4, 2018) from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on pay-per-view (PPV).

Bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw will defend his title against Cody Garbrandt in a rematch from their initial meeting last year. The two former Team Alpha Male teammates will headline the night.

The co-main event will see Demetrious Johnson defend his flyweight title against Henry Cejudo. It will be a rematch from their initial meeting at UFC 197 in 2016.

You can check out the full UFC 227 fight card, start time and information on how to watch here:

Main Card (PPV, 10 P.M. ET):

  • Bantamweight: (C) TJ Dillashaw vs. Cody Garbrandt
  • Flyweight: (C) Demetrious Johnson vs. Henry Cejudo
  • Featherweight: Cub Swanson vs. Renato Moicano
  • Women’s strawweight: Polyana Viana vs. JJ Aldrich
  • Middleweight: Thiago Santos vs. Kevin Holland

Preliminary Card (FX, 8 P.M. ET):

  • Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz vs. Brett Johns
  • Bantamweight: Ricky Simon vs. Montel Jackson
  • Bantamweight: Ricardo Ramos vs. Kyung Ho Kang
  • Featherweight: Matt Sayles vs. Sheymon Moraes

UFC Fight Pass Prelims (6:30 P.M. ET):

  • Flyweight: Jose Torres vs. Alex Perez
  • Women’s strawweight: Danielle Taylor vs. Zhang Weili
  • Bantamweight: Marlon Vera vs. Wuliji Buren