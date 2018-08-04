UFC 227 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

UFC 227 goes down live tonight (Sat. August 4, 2018) from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on pay-per-view (PPV).
Bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw will defend his title against Cody Garbrandt in a rematch from their initial meeting last year. The two former Team Alpha Male teammates will headline the night.
The co-main event will see Demetrious Johnson defend his flyweight title against Henry Cejudo. It will be a rematch from their initial meeting at UFC 197 in 2016.
You can check out the full UFC 227 fight card, start time and information on how to watch here:
Main Card (PPV, 10 P.M. ET):
- Bantamweight: (C) TJ Dillashaw vs. Cody Garbrandt
- Flyweight: (C) Demetrious Johnson vs. Henry Cejudo
- Featherweight: Cub Swanson vs. Renato Moicano
- Women’s strawweight: Polyana Viana vs. JJ Aldrich
- Middleweight: Thiago Santos vs. Kevin Holland
Preliminary Card (FX, 8 P.M. ET):
- Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz vs. Brett Johns
- Bantamweight: Ricky Simon vs. Montel Jackson
- Bantamweight: Ricardo Ramos vs. Kyung Ho Kang
- Featherweight: Matt Sayles vs. Sheymon Moraes
UFC Fight Pass Prelims (6:30 P.M. ET):
- Flyweight: Jose Torres vs. Alex Perez
- Women’s strawweight: Danielle Taylor vs. Zhang Weili
- Bantamweight: Marlon Vera vs. Wuliji Buren