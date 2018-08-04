UFC 227 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

UFC 227 goes down live tonight (Sat. August 4, 2018) from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on pay-per-view (PPV).

Bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw will defend his title against Cody Garbrandt in a rematch from their initial meeting last year. The two former Team Alpha Male teammates will headline the night.

The co-main event will see Demetrious Johnson defend his flyweight title against Henry Cejudo. It will be a rematch from their initial meeting at UFC 197 in 2016.

You can check out the full UFC 227 fight card, start time and information on how to watch here:

Main Card (PPV, 10 P.M. ET):

Bantamweight: (C) TJ Dillashaw vs. Cody Garbrandt

(C) TJ Dillashaw vs. Cody Garbrandt Flyweight: (C) Demetrious Johnson vs. Henry Cejudo

(C) Demetrious Johnson vs. Henry Cejudo Featherweight: Cub Swanson vs. Renato Moicano

Cub Swanson vs. Renato Moicano Women’s strawweight: Polyana Viana vs. JJ Aldrich

Polyana Viana vs. JJ Aldrich Middleweight: Thiago Santos vs. Kevin Holland

Preliminary Card (FX, 8 P.M. ET):

Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz vs. Brett Johns

Pedro Munhoz vs. Brett Johns Bantamweight: Ricky Simon vs. Montel Jackson

Ricky Simon vs. Montel Jackson Bantamweight: Ricardo Ramos vs. Kyung Ho Kang

Ricardo Ramos vs. Kyung Ho Kang Featherweight: Matt Sayles vs. Sheymon Moraes

UFC Fight Pass Prelims (6:30 P.M. ET):