UFC 227 Embedded Episode 5

UFC 227 is a few hours away and the fifth episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, athletes sound off at Ultimate Media Day before squaring off with their opponents: middleweights Kevin Holland and Thiago Santos; strawweights JJ Aldrich and Polyana Viana; flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo; and bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw and former champion Cody Garbrandt.

Back at the host hotel, Garbrandt gets more celebrity support as Chuck Zito and Russell Peters stop by. Final weight cuts begin Thursday night for the fighters including featherweight foes Renato Moicano and Cub Swanson. Everyone makes weight on Friday morning, and a packed ceremonial weigh-in sets the stage for an incredible event.

You can watch it here: