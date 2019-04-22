UFC Veteran Killed In Hit & Run Involving Uber Driver

A UFC veteran has unfortunately passed away as the result of a hit and run incident involving an Uber driver.

According to a report from UFC welterweight Michel Prazeres to MMA Fighting, Rodrigo de Lima was in an Uber at a gas station in Belem, Brazil, with some of his friends when an argument arose with the driver. The driver then reportedly stopped the car. An altercation followed, and the driver drove off. However, he then allegedly returned to hit de Lima in the back with his car.

Police are searching for the Uber driver in question. Brazilian outlet O Liberal confirmed Prazeres’ account of the unfortunate story. They reported the main suspect as one Jefferson Roger Maciel Barata.

De Lima was also engaged and had two children. The first is five years old while the second is only three months old.

De Lima was a two-fight UFC veteran in 2014-2015. He lost to Neil Magny and Efrain Escudero in his Octagon run. He then took a long time off from fighting. ‘Monstro’ was last seen defeating Luiz Fabiano via rear-naked choke at last June’s Shooto Brazil 85. He was a former Jungle Fight welterweight champion.

Our hearts go out to de Lima’s family and friends in this trying time.