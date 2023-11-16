Tyson Fury dubbed ‘Worlds Sexiest Athlete’ Beating out UFC star Conor McGregor and travis kelce

Yes, you read that headline correctly. Tyson Fury has been dubbed the world’s sexiest athlete.

The reigning WBC heavyweight champion earned the honors courtesy of data compiled by Illicitencounters.com, a site you probably want to avoid until your browser is in Incognito Mode. The data reflects responses from 2,000 women in the UK who were asked to rate 30 famous and active male sports stars on a 1-10 scale in terms of their “sexiness” or “affair factor.”

Tyson Fury was voted the ‘most sexiest sportsman’ 👀



Here’s his reaction!



pic.twitter.com/2klz9ouITY — Combat Sports UK (@CombatSportsUK) November 16, 2023

Tyson Fury Beat the likes of Conor McGregor, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi

U.S. Sun compiled a list of the top ten athletes included in the data, which reveals that ‘The Gypsy King’ beat out some pretty big names in the world of sports.

1. Tyson Fury

2. Anthony Joshua

3. Travis Kelce

4. Lewis Hamilton

5. Cristiano Ronaldo

6. Erling Braut Haaland

7. Jack Grealish

8. Rory McIlory

9. Lionel Messi

10. Conor McGregor

“Sexiest sportsman alive, never say never people, always believe in yourself,” Fury said at a press event on Thursday. “If you’re fat and you’re bald, you’re probably going to get laid. Get up!”

Tyson Fury also used it as an opportunity to direct some shade at his younger brother, Tommy Fury. “So now I’ve got bragging rights in the family. Tommy you ugly b*tch, if you’re watching! Number 13!“

The number 13 call-out is a reference to Tommy Fury’s time on the hit ITV show Love Island in 2019 where he ended up in 13th place.

Fury’s good news comes a few weeks removed from his split-decision victory over former UFC heavyweight titleholder Francis Ngannou in Riyadh. On February 17, Fury will return to the squared circle for a long-awaited title unification clash against current WBA, IBF, and WBO world champion Oleksandr Usyk. The bout, like his fight with Ngannou, will emanate from Saudi Arabia.