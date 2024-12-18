Tyson Fury: Dreary Skies and Rain Pushed Him out of the UK: “Got to get away from here”

Heavyweight boxing legend Tyson Fury has explained why the weather in the UK contributed to him leaving the country for his training camp.

This weekend, Tyson Fury will battle it out with Oleksandr Usyk in their highly anticipated rematch. The two heavyweight boxing icons fought once before, with Usyk coming away with the victory on that occasion. Now, however, ‘The Gypsy King’ seems to be more focused than he’s ever been as he attempts to avenge the one and only defeat from his professional career thus far.

As we know, Tyson Fury is incredibly talented. He has beaten some of the best heavyweights to have ever competed in the sport, and as we look ahead to this test against Usyk, it’s clear to see that this would be arguably the best win of his career.

With that being said, a lot of work is being put in to ensure that he can get over the finish line. In a recent interview, Fury explained why being in the UK was a problem that he needed to resolve.

Tyson Fury explains exit from UK

“The weather’s different, obviously, but training is training no matter where you are. Very mundane routine kind of stuff, repetitive.

“Just a little bit of good weather. Yeah, didn’t want to catch a cold or whatever. Don’t want to curse myself—touch wood—for every touch wood I don’t get one in the next few days. But yeah, just a bit of weather change early. The rest of it, not important.

“In England, obviously, we know what it’s like—it’s pretty wet, damp, and gray. Negative. So, if you wake up with a bit of sunshine on a daily, you’re more positive about your life.

“Yeah, so that’s why I chose Malta. It was good over there, to be fair. Enjoyed it.

“I was over there about seven weeks.

“I wasn’t going to have camp away, but the weather started getting bad. I thought, ‘Got to get away from here.’ I had the camp last time at home. It was past the bad weather situation, and yeah, we had it over there. Then I came over here for the last two weeks.”