Francis Ngannou made his first title defense last night and caught Tyson Fury’s attention.

Ngannou won his grudge match against former training partner turned rival Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 270.

The WBC and ring magazine champion Fury offered his congratulation to the “Predator” via Twitter while teasing a fight between the two champions.

“Congratulations Francis Ngannou,” Tyson Fury wrote. “But if you want to make some real money come see the ‘GK’.”

Congratulations @francis_ngannou but if you want to make some real money come see the GK 💰 — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) January 23, 2022

The “Gypsy King’s” claim has sparked outrage because UFC 270 took place in California, a state that allows fighter payouts to be public knowledge, to the list of salaries acquired by MMA Fighting, Ngannou was paid a base purse of $600,000 for his first UFC title defense (this figure does not include pay-per-view earning, sponsorship income, or any other discretionary bonuses that Ngannou may have received).

This salary is nothing compared to what Fury supposedly made in his third fight with Deontay Wilder.

With his share of the pay-per-view, Fury is rumored to have made $30 million for his final fight with ‘The Bronze Bomber’.

What’s next for Francis Ngannou?

After his victory over Gane, there are a lot of opportunities for the UFC heavyweight champion.

Jon Jones is always rumored to be making his heavyweight debut this year and even tweeted his reaction to Ngannous victory.

Stipe Miocic is still highly ranked in the heavyweight division and that trilogy fight with Ngannou isn’t going away.

Derrick Lewis still holds a victory over the heavyweight champion, if Lewis can defeat Tai Tuivsa

At UFC 271 a rematch could be on the cards.

Or the exhibition boxing match with Fury could be a possibility following the success of Mayweather vs McGregor

Do you want to see Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.