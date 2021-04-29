Tyson Fury has taken to social media to call out Francis Ngannou.

The WBC heavyweight king is expected to square off against Anthony Joshua for all the belts later this year.

A deal is in place for the British duo to fight in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in July or August.

As of right now the fight with Joshua is not official.

Things have gone quiet since the pair agreed on a site deal that would net them at least $75 million each.

Fury’s promoter has even suggested ‘The Gypsy King’ may fight Deontay Wilder next if things drag on.

The man himself clearly has a whole host of opponents he’s got one eye on.

Fury had a busy night on social media calling out several big names in the combat sports world.

Obviously, Joshua was in the firing line.

More surprising, was the call outs of the WWE’s Drew McIntyre and UFC heavyweight king, Ngannou.

Speaking directly to camera, Fury sent a message to Ngannou.

“This is a message to Francis Ngannou and the UFC guys,” Fury said. “Look, you want some of this Gypsy King money, you know where to come and find it. You want someone that’s Gypsy King power. I’ll give it ya. Any time, any place, anywhere. Seven days a week and twice on a Sunday, you big ugly dosser.”

Ngannou is due to make the first defence of his heavyweight strap in the coming months.

The Cameroonian knockout artist picked up the belt by taking out Stipe Miocic inside two rounds at UFC 260 on March 27.

Fans had hoped Ngannou would face former light-heavyweight champion, Jon Jones.

Unfortunately, the 205lb GOAT has been unable to come to financial terms with the UFC ahead of his heavyweight debut.

Dana White has on a number of occasions suggested Ngannou will square off against Derrick Lewis next.

‘The Black Beast’ is coming off an emphatic KO win over top contender Curtis Blaydes.

Ngannou and Lewis previously fought in 2018 with Lewis eking out a decision win after three uneventful rounds.

Do you think we’ll ever see Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou?