Boxing Insider Claims Tyson Fury Has Been Game Planning For a Knockout Against Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury is coming for a KO against Oleksandr Usyk.

After suffering the first loss of his professional boxing career in May, ‘The Gypsy King’ looks to even the series when the two heavyweight warriors run it back this Saturday night at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Fury came up short against the Ukrainian via a closely contested split decision. Following the fight, Fury was adamant that the judges got it wrong. When it comes to their sequel scrap on December 21, the UK superstar plans on keeping the judges out of it and making a big statement.

That comes according to boxing insider Adam Smith of Sky Sports who dished some details on how the Fury camp plans to come out on top this time around.

“Attack the body. He’s got to try and zap the energy of Usyk, but Usyk’s an amazing athlete,” Smith told Pro Boxing Fans. “His dedication is second to none, so that’s going to be hard. Also, Sugar Hill told me at the press conference in London that they’re going to go for the knockout. They have to go through him.”

Usyk puts his trio of titles on the line against Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury enters the highly anticipated rematch sporting a 34-1-1 record with 24 of his victories coming by way of KO/TKO.

As for Usyk, the Ukrainian sensation heads back to the Middle East once against ready to put his ‘O’ on the line. Usyk boasts a spotless 22-0 record with 14 knockouts. He’ll also be putting his WBA, WBC, and WBO world heavyweight titles on the line.

Following his win over Fury, Usyk became the first undisputed heavyweight world titleholder in more than two decades. However, he was forced to vacate the IBF belt in June after opting to run it back with Fury rather than facing mandatory title challenger Daniel Dubois.