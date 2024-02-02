Breaking – Tyson Fury out of Oleksandr Usyk title fight in Middle East, suffers severe cut during sparring session

Unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury is reportedly out his title unification fight with fellow undefeated divisional titleholder, Oleksandr Usyk on February 17. in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – with the Morecambe native requiring stitches to close a cut which was suffered during a sparring session today.

Fury, the current undisputed WBC heavyweight gold holder, was scheduled to headline a ‘Ring of Fire’ billed pay-per-view card in the Middle East in two weeks’ time against Ukrainian slickster, Usyk, however, due to his latest injury setback, the bout will reportedly be postponed until a later date.

Tyson Fury out of Oleksandr Usyk fight this month

“Tyson Fury suffered a severe cut today while sparring that required stitches and his undisputed heavyweight championship fight with Oleksandr Usyk, scheduled for Feb. 18 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has been postponed, sources tell ESPN,” Mike Coppinger posted on his official X account.

Tyson Fury suffered a severe cut today while sparring that required stitches and his undisputed heavyweight championship fight with Oleksandr Usyk, scheduled for Feb. 17 in Riyahd, Saudi Arabia, has been postponed, sources tell ESPN. — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) February 2, 2024

Most recently featuring back in August of last year atop another flagship card in the Middle East, unbeaten heavyweight gold holder, Fury landed a close, controversial split decision win over former UFC heavyweight titleholder, Francis Ngannou – suffering an early-fight scare in the form of a knockdown.

As for Usyk, the Ukranian successfully defended his WBA, IBF, IBO, and WBO heavyweight crowns back in August in Poland, turning in an eventual ninth round knockout win over British heavyweight challenger, Daniel Dubois in his return to the ring.

In his most recent championship fight, Fury turned in a tenth round knockout win over multiple-time foe and common-opponent, Derek Chisora back in December 2022.

Fury’s scheduled title fight with Usyk was postponed initially until this month following a December shelved pairing, with the Morecambe striker requiring time to recover from facial damage suffered in his judging win over Cameroonian opponent, Ngannou.

When do you expect Tyson Fury to fight Oleksandr Usyk now?