Tyson Fury Officially Retires: ‘See You on the Other Side’

Tyson Fury is officially done.

Despite coming up short in back-to-back bouts against Oleksandr Usyk in 2024, ‘The Gypsy King’ was primed for a long-awaited clash with knockout artist Anthony Joshua. Unfortunately, that no longer appears to be the case after the former WBC heavyweight world champion announced on social media that he would be laying down his gloves for good.

“Hi everybody, I’m gonna make this short and sweet — I’d like to announce my retirement from boxing,” Fury told his Instagram followers. “It’s been a blast. I have loved every single minute of it and I’m going to end with this: Dick Turpin wore a mask! God bless everybody, see you on the other side.”

Is Tyson Fury’s Latest Retirement For Real?

Of course, this isn’t the first time Fury has retired from the sport. In August 2022 he announced he was walking away from the sport before promptly returning to the ring later that same year for a third meeting with Derek Chisora.

The following year, he eeked out a split decision win over former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou before finally agreeing to face Usyk in Saudi Arabia.

However, this time, Fury insists that his retirement is real and not another negotiation tactic.

If this truly is the end, the colossal Brit closes out his career with a 34-2 record, including 24 knockouts and one draw.