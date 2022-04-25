WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury has been backed to tackle one or both Logan Paul and Jake Paul at the same time in an exhibition 2-on-1 boxing match following his soldout Wembley win over the course of the weekend.

Tyson Fury, the undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, managed to successfully defend his championship with a stunning sixth round uppercut knockout win over challenger, Dillian Whyte – before speculating that he will be retiring from the sport immediately thereafter.

Tyson Fury has also been linked with a boxing match against Francis Ngannou

After his knockout victory, Fury was joined in the squared circle by UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, as the two teased a hybrid boxing match in the future.

Explaining how he is no longer interested in sharing the ring against fellow champion, Oleksandr Usyk, or former world champion, Anthony Joshua – Fury has also been linked with a multitude of exhibition-style outings.

One such exhibition bout which has been floated by former UFC and Bellator lightweight and now color commentator and analyst, Josh Thomson, who has suggested Fury fights both Logan Paul and Jake Paul in a 2-on-1 fight.

“Maybe the Jake Paul fight, I’d love to see that fight,” Josh Thomson said on his podcast, Weighing In with co-host, John McCarthy. “Maybe him and Logan Paul together, you know you see the Russian fights, (2-on-1 fights). Jake Paul, Logan Paul against Tyson Fury. I don’t know, Logan’s got wrestling. I think Tyson can beat them both together, in MMA also.”

Boasting an undefeated 5-0 professional boxing record, Jake Paul, who has teased an August return to active competition, most recently defeated Tyron Woodley with a stunning sixth round one-punch knockout last December in the pair’s Florida rematch.

For Logan Paul, the elder sibling has competed just once professionally, and featured in a high-profile exhibition matchup against former world champion, Floyd Mayweather also in the ‘Sunshine State’ last year.

