In one of the most eagerly anticipated boxing matches of 2022, Tyson Fury took on Dillian Whyte in front of a sold-out stadium in London, England.

In what appears to be the final fight of Fury’s career, he knocked Whyte out with a brutal uppercut in round six. Whilst the fight started out even enough, ‘The Gyspy Kings’ skill and size quickly began to see him take the lead.

This came to a head in round six, when Fury was finally able to land the perfect strike. The uppercut caught Whyte in transition, sending him tumbling to the canvas. Whyte was able to make it back to his feet, but after stumbling into the troops, it quickly became clear that ‘The Body Snatcher’ was unable to coherently defend himself.

Below, catch the highlights from Tyson Fury’s brutal KO win over Dillian Whyte:

He knew it was done.@Tyson_Fury screamed for the ref to call it as Dillian Whyte struggled to his feet.#FuryWhyte pic.twitter.com/qyNodEcU5u — #FuryWhyte | Saturday | BT Sport Box Office 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) April 23, 2022

TYSON FURY JUST DID THE DANG THING 🤯 #FuryWhyte pic.twitter.com/TzcQhlvO5r — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) April 23, 2022

"I'm one of the greatest heavyweights of all time!"



"I think this might be the final curtain for the Gypsy King."@Tyson_Fury 👑#FuryWhyte | BT Sport Box Office ▶️ https://t.co/b0uV32kqC3 pic.twitter.com/Nju6XYoOMj — #FuryWhyte | Saturday | BT Sport Box Office 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) April 23, 2022

🎶 @Tyson_Fury always strikes the right note in the ring and leaves us constantly entertained out of it too! #FuryWhyte pic.twitter.com/N2nthuHKe1 — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) April 23, 2022

