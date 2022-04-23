Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube

In one of the most eagerly anticipated boxing matches of 2022, Tyson Fury took on Dillian Whyte in front of a sold-out stadium in London, England.

In what appears to be the final fight of Fury’s career, he knocked Whyte out with a brutal uppercut in round six. Whilst the fight started out even enough, ‘The Gyspy Kings’ skill and size quickly began to see him take the lead.

This came to a head in round six, when Fury was finally able to land the perfect strike. The uppercut caught Whyte in transition, sending him tumbling to the canvas. Whyte was able to make it back to his feet, but after stumbling into the troops, it quickly became clear that ‘The Body Snatcher’ was unable to coherently defend himself.

READ MORE:  Mike Tyson Bloodies Man's Face With Repeated Strikes To The Head

Below, catch the highlights from Tyson Fury’s brutal KO win over Dillian Whyte:

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR