In one of the most eagerly anticipated boxing matches of 2022, Tyson Fury took on Dillian Whyte in front of a sold-out stadium in London, England.
In what appears to be the final fight of Fury’s career, he knocked Whyte out with a brutal uppercut in round six. Whilst the fight started out even enough, ‘The Gyspy Kings’ skill and size quickly began to see him take the lead.
This came to a head in round six, when Fury was finally able to land the perfect strike. The uppercut caught Whyte in transition, sending him tumbling to the canvas. Whyte was able to make it back to his feet, but after stumbling into the troops, it quickly became clear that ‘The Body Snatcher’ was unable to coherently defend himself.