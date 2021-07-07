Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has weighed in on the McGregor-Poirier trilogy fight ahead of UFC 264.

‘The Gypsy King’ caught up with the UFC media team at the Performance Institute, where he gave his prediction for the upcoming bout. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Fury is backing Conor McGregor leading into the bout (h/t MMA Junkie).

“My prediction for the McGregor-Poirier fight is that I think McGregor will win this time,” Fury said. “I think he’s trained hard, and he’s got it all to prove. It will be a great event and one to watch. Tune in.”

McGregor and Dustin Poirier enter the trilogy match tied at one win a piece. ‘The Notorious’ McGregor stuck first blood, knocking out Poirier in the first round at UFC 178 in 2014. ‘The Diamond’ would of course get his revenge earlier this year, stopping McGregor in the second round at UFC 257 in January.

Two weeks after Poirier and McGregor finish their trilogy, Fury will look to walk out victorious in a trilogy bout of his own. the Ring and WBC world heavyweight titles will be on the line when Fury meets Deontay Wilder for the third time on July 24. Fury knocked out Wilder in their last meeting in February of 2020 after the pair fought to a split-decision in December 2018.

Though he already has his next opponent scheduled, that hasn’t stopped Fury from looking into the future. Recently, he’s been clamoring for a fight against UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. He’s even gone so far as to say that he’s willing to meet ‘The Predator’ in the cage, with special “punching only” rules in place.

It’s unknown if the UFC or even any commission would allow such a thing to take place, put it would undoubtedly be a massive draw for all parties involved.

