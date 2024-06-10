Video – Boxing star Tyson Fury escorted from pub by security, hits head on pavement in shocking footage

Just weeks on from his stunning decision defeat to undisputed heavyweight boxing champion, Oleksandr Usyk, footage has emerged of former WBC heavyweight titleholder, Tyson Fury being escorted from a bar in his native Morecambe Bay by bouncers, before appearing to fall and hit his head on the sidewalk outside the venue.

Fury, a former two-time WBC heavyweight champion, headlined a massive pay-per-view card in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia last month against Ukraine striker, Usyk – dropping his first professional loss in the pair’s title unification clash in the Middle East.

Finding himself on the receiving end of a rather comfortable split decision loss to Usyk, Fury was almost finished in the ninth round – afforded a standing count, however, left fans and pundits with a sour taste in their mouths after claiming Usyk was only awarded the victory due to his native Ukraine’s ongoing war with invading Russia.

Fans voice concern for ex-champion, Tyson Fury

And inking a deal to fight Usyk in an immediate title rematch in December of this year, according to Royal Saudi Court adviser, Turki Alalshikh, Fury’s preparations for his pivotal title rematch could not have gone off to a worse start.

Taking in the festivities at the Nowhere bar in his native Morecambe, Fury, 35, was filmed being escorted from the venue by a team of security personnel and bouncers, before further footage showed the giant heavyweight crawl from the venue’s entrance.

Tyson Fury got escorted out of a bar and face planted on the concrete this weekend 😅 pic.twitter.com/4KpKaN5AJ7 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) June 11, 2024

With members of ex-champion, Fury’s posse and entourage arguing outside the pub, the former heavyweight champion continues to stumble in a bid to get back to his feet, before appearing to smack his head on the pavement.

