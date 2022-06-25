Undisputed WBC heavyweight boxing champion, Tyson Fury has reportedly once again been denied boarding on a flight from Manchester to the United States for the second time in just over a week, amid his links and prior business dealings with reputed drugs baron and cartel leader, Daniel Kinahan.

Tyson Fury, a native of Manchester, attempted to secure a flight from Liverpool to the United States eight days ago as per an initial report from Sunday World investigative journalist, Nicola Tallant, however, was unable to acquire authorization to make a trip to New York.

This Saturday afternoon, The Irish Sun crime editor, Stephen Breen reported that Fury had once more been denied boarding on a flight from Manchester to the United States.



“BREAKING – Tyson fury has been refused access to the US for the second time after trying to board a flight from Manchester yesterday. Full story to follow @IrishSunOnline.”

According to a latter report from The Irish Sun, Fury was turned away from the Manchester flight by immigration officials.

“He tried to board another trans-Atlantic flight but the immigration officials told him to wasn’t allowed on the plane. He wasn’t happy with the decision but accepted it and then left.”

Ahead of his most recently professional boxing match back in April, Fury, a former client of the Kinahan co-founded agency firm, MTK Global, refused to be drawn on questions on his relationship with the Dubliner, before a Wembley matchup against Dillian Whyte.

In the same month, Kinahan, the reputed leader of the KOCG (Kinahan Organized Crime Group) along with his father, Christopher Kinahan Sr. and his brother, Christopher Kinahan Jr. – were each named by US authorities and the Office of the Treasury at a press conference in Dublin, with rewards in the region of $5,000,000 offered for information leading to the financial disruption of the transnational crime group as well as the arrest of it’s leading members.

During this week, Fury’s father, John confirmed that both himself and Tyson Fury were experiencing “a few issues” in attempting to make their way to the United States for a Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight in August.

“You (Jake Paul) can have it on the sixth of August but it’s got to be not in America because all of us (sic), I’ll be honest with you, are suspended and banned for life, I can’t get to you at all, Tyson can’t get to you because he’s a got a few issues at the moment so Tommy’s got no team.”