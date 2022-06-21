Undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, amongst a host of other professional boxers, were denied entry to the United States last weekend amid links with MTK Global founder and alleged drugs baron, Daniel Kinahan.

Fury, the current undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, headlined at Wembley Stadium back in April, successfully retaining the WBC and Ring heavyweight titles with a sixth round knockout win over Dillian Whyte.

Tyson Fury refused to be drawn on questions of his relationship with Daniel Kinahan back in April

Ahead of the bout, however, Tyson Fury, a native of Manchester and prominent client of the now-defunct, MTK Global, spoke candidly of his relationship with alleged drugs baron, Kinahan – who was sanctioned by United States authorities earlier that month alongside his father, Christopher Kinahan Sr. and younger brother, Christopher Kinahan Jr.

As per an initial report from Sunday World investigative journalist, Nicola Tallant, Fury, amongst a host of other boxers, were denied entry to the United States amid links with the aforenoted, Kinahan – with the WBC heavyweight champion alleged to have been denied boarding on a flight from Manchester to the United States.

Further reports detail how Tyson Fury and other former MTK Global represented boxers and combatants had attempted to book flights and travel to the United States in a bid to “test the waters” regarding their ability to successfully travel.

Ahead of Katie Taylor’s historic Madison Square Garden appearance against Amanda Serrano in May, Sky Sports boxing analyst and pundit, Matthew Macklin was denied boarding to the United States for the New York event amid his links with Kinahan.

Macklin, a former professional boxer, founded MTK Global (Mack The Knife Global) (Originally Macklin’s Gym Marbella (MGM)) back in 2012 alongside Dublin native, Kinahan. It has been reported over 600 figures, including the aforenoted, Fury has been placed on a list of banned travel amid their links with KOCG (Kinahan Organized Crime Group) leader Kinahan.

In April, a reward of up to $5,000,000 was placed on each of the leading Kinahan Organized Crime Group members; Christopher Sr., Christopher Jr., and Daniel – for information which would lead to the financial disruption of the transnational organized crime group and the arrest of the cartels leading figures and operators.

Since his victory over the aforenoted, Whyte, Tyson Fury has insisted he has retired from professional boxing, but still remains the undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, amid links to an eventual title fight against either Oleksandr Usyk, or Anthony Joshua.

Tyson Fury’s promoter, Frank Warran responded to reports detailing how his client was denied entry to the United States, maintaining that he was unaware of such an issue.

“I don’t know,” Frank Warran told TalkSport’s Fight Night programe. “What I read was that he (Tyson Fury) went to an airport and was refused to get on. As far as I understand, he didn’t go to any airport yesterday and was in Liverpool to see his cousin fight. I haven’t spoken to him today (Saturday). That’s news to me.”

Last week, the CAB (Criminal Assets Bureau) gained approval to serve papers to Daniel Kinahan by registered post after they had discovered addresses for the Dubliner in Dubai after a press release from the United States Office of the Treasury.

Kinahan, along with a KOCG associate, Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh are alleged to have provided suitcases containing €4.5 million to the late, Jim Mansfield, in order to be invested in the property market for the cartel.

The alleged deal between the cartel and Mansfield would later collapse following the economic downturn, however, Mansfield’s son, Jim Mansfield Jr. is alleged to have struck a deal with the cartel following the collapse of the initial agreement, which would see them receive a property at Coldwater Lakes in Saggart, Dublin.

Mansfield Jr. is currently serving a two-year prison sentence after he was convicted of attempting to pervert the course of justice at a January hearing by ordering the destruction of CCTV footage, in relation to a 2015 kidnapping by former Republican terrorists.