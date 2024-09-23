Tyson Fury claims Anthony Joshua cost him $150,000,000 in KO loss to Daniel Dubois: ‘Silly c**t’

Former undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury has claimed long-time rival and former world champion, Anthony Joshua cost him an eye-watering $150,000,000 payday in his fifth round TKO loss to Daniel Dubois, claiming a fight with the former has lost all it’s appeal now.

Fury, a former undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, is slated to make his return to the ring at the end of this year in the Middle East, attempting to avenge his first-ever career defeat having dropped a one-sided unanimous decision loss against Oleksandr Usyk in the pair’s title unification clash earlier this year in Riyadh.

And attending Wembley Stadium over the course of the weekend, Morecambe native, Tyson Fury — who has been on a constant collision course with Joshua during their respective championship careers, was left dismayed with Dubois’ stunning knockout win over the Watford native.

Tyson Fury claims Anthony Joshua’s loss cost him $150,000,000

Claiming a potential fight with him in the future in a long-overdue pairing is now likely off the table completely, former champion, Fury also alluded to missing out on a substantial payday with Joshua losing against IBF champion, Dubois.

“Listen, that’s cost me $150,000,000, the silly c*nt,” Tyson Fury said in his reaction to Anthony Joshua’s knockout loss to Daniel Dubois. “Of course it has; he’s f*cked. Turki (Alalshikh), you better pay me now.”

Tyson Fury's immediate reaction to AJ getting KO'd 🤑#JoshuaDubois pic.twitter.com/PeraMGLrHD — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) September 22, 2024

Dropping a one-sided unanimous decision loss against Usyk earlier this year in the Middle East, Fury was dropped with a massive knockdown in the bout against the Ukraine native — ultimately suffering his first-ever professional defeat inside the squared circle.

In his most recent win, Fury landed a controversial split decision win over former UFC heavyweight titleholder, Francis Ngannou, again finding himself on the canvas en route to a contentious judging win in October of last year in the latest of lucrative trips to Saudi Arabia for the former champion.