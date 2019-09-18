Tyron Woodley Wants To Know What Fighting Khabib ‘Feels Like’

Spread the word!













Tyron Woodley wants the challenge of facing Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Woodley made headlines recently when he called the UFC lightweight champion out on TMZ. His reasoning was that “The Eagle” is a once in a lifetime fighter and one he was interested in testing his skills against.

Any potential fight would have to be at a catchweight — likely at 165 pounds — but Woodley is fine with that as he needs to be motivated by a challenge:

“He’s a beast, and I just think right now, in my life, in my career, I need the impossible,” Woodley said at a fan Q&A this past Friday (via MMA Junkie). “I need the stuff that nobody can do, I need the thing that’s going to motivate me beyond measure, and I think that he provides that.

“Obviously I could never make 155 (pounds), so it would have to be something at a catchweight. It would have to be something that he would be interested in. He’s on the top of the world right now. I may not be an option for him, so it’s more out of respect of what he can do.”

Woodley earlier stated he had the best takedown defense in UFC history — although that’s no longer the case following the Kamaru Usman fight — and because of his wrestling credentials, he is eager to see what would happen if they fought.

That is even more so after the way Nurmagomedov defeated Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 earlier this month:

“I know Dustin,” Woodley added. “Dustin has sparred with middleweights (and) light heavyweights, and for (Nurmagomedov) to go out there and put on a performance like that against Dustin, I’ve got to see what it feels like.”