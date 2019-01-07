Tyron Woodley vs. Kamaru Usman Early Betting Odds Released

Tyron Woodley vs. Kamaru Usman early betting odds have been released once their UFC welterweight title fight was made official by the UFC.

It turns out that former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington won’t be getting the next title shot. Many people believed that Usman should be in the running for a title shot after his latest win. This includes UFC President Dana White. Thus, the reason that this fight was booked.

Odds

BestFightingOdds.com has released odds for the bout. Woodley is favorited at -170 while Usman is listed at +130. For those who plan on betting on this fight, a $100 bet for Usman would net $130. On the flip side, a $170 bet on Woodley would be needed to win $100.

Usman is fresh off a win over former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos at The Ultimate Fighter 28 Finale. It was a dominating performance that continued his ninth straight victory inside the octagon. Before this fight, he was able to defeat former title contender Demian Maia by unanimous decision in the main event of UFC Chile.

Woodley is fresh off a submission win over Darren Till in the headliner of UFC 228 to retain his welterweight title.

The UFC 235 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the TV network’s streaming service, ESPN +.

