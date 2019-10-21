Tyron Woodley Unloads On ‘Garbage’ Kelvin Gastelum: I Will F*ck You Up Right Now

Spread the word!













Tyron Woodley might have to put his boxing aspirations against Canelo Alvarez on hold, because some beef with Kelvin Gastelum seems to be brewing.

Speaking to TMZ recently in a UFC roundtable, Gastelum expressed interest in rematching Woodley from their initial meeting back in 2015. Gastelum added he has no personal animosity towards “T-Wood,” and ultimately respects the former division king.

“Ever since then we’ve gone back and forth,” Gastelum said … “I’ve called him out multiple times. But, ultimately we respect each other. I think it’s more of a competitive rivalry, nothing personal.”

Responding to Gastelum on his “Hollywood Beatdown” show for TMZ, Woodley did not take too kindly to those comments at all.

“Kelvin Fatselum? The one who fought me at middleweight when I was a welterweight and got his ass whooped when I broke my foot? The one I gave him his money back and now he’s talking sh*t?”

Woodley and Gastelum fought back in 2015 at UFC 183. The fight was scheduled for welterweight, but Gastelum weighed-in at 180 pounds, missing weight and forfeiting a percentage of his purse to Woodley as a result. However, Woodley paid the fine back to Gastelum because he felt bad.

The former welterweight champ also fought with an injured foot, going on to beat Gastelum via split decision.

“Why you wanna get your ass whooped again? You got beat on one foot, I played games with you. You didn’t land one punch. You missed weight by 10 pounds. I gave you your money back.”

Gastelum has also been referring to himself as “The Middleweight King” as of late, a moniker Woodley takes issue with.

“You have never fought for a middleweight title and won my man. What are you the king of? You the King of Qdoba. You the King of Chipotle. That’s what you the king of. I don’t have no love for you G. I ain’t got no pity for you,” Woodley said.

“I was respectful, I didn’t bash you when you missed weight. And, now you wanna talk sh*t about me? I will f*ck you up right now. I will f*ck you up in the Octagon. You garbage, your whole squad is garbage.”

