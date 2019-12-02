Tyron Woodley Thanks Kamaru Usman For Humbling Him With UFC 235 Loss

Spread the word!













It remains to be seen what’s next for former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. “T-Wood” comes off of a unanimous decision loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235 in March where he lost the 170-pound strap.

Usman dominated Woodley for all five rounds, winning the first UFC title of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. Now, Woodley has taken to a recent live stream on social media to reflect on the loss. Woodley actually thanked Usman for humbling him with the defeat, seemingly rejuvenating the former champion’s training. (H/T BJPenn.com)

“Even in loss man, I thank Usman for that fight because I had to check myself,” Woodley said. “I had to humble myself, I had to put myself back on the grind. I had to put myself back to where I was at when I f*cking got to the top, very uncomfortable place. Sparring world champion boxers and getting beat up.

“Wrestling division I wrestlers on a day-to-day basis. Running, training, strength, and conditioning at weird hours and just really get my body to a point where f*cking it couldn’t stand me. It hated me for what I was doing to it and that’s what I did. I got back to that now.”

Usman actually took part in his own live stream, and was asked about rematching Woodley down the line. “The Nigerian Nightmare” said he’s absolutely down to fight Woodley again, or anyone for that matter, if the money is right.

“Absolutely, why not?” Usman said. “I’ll fight anybody again if the money’s right.”

Usman will make the first title defense of his career against Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 245 on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 14.

