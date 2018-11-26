Tyron Woodley Rips Colby Covington, Reveals Potential Return Date

Tyron Woodley rips former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington in his latest rant about their upcoming fight.

The UFC champion was originally supposed to face Covington at UFC 228 in a title unification bout. However, that fight got nixed as a nasal surgery prevented Covington to take the fight. Then, this fight has been delayed to the first quarter of 2019 after Woodley decided to undergo surgery for a hand injury.

While doing an Instagram Live session over the weekend (video courtesy of Skip2MyMMA) Woodley revealed a potential return date. That is the upcoming UFC 233 pay-per-view event. It all comes down to if his hand is fully healed.

“My hand is doing well, healing up nicely,” Woodley said (H/T to MMAFighting). “I’m cleared to fight at the top of next year so the UFC is trying to figure out when I’m fighting. We already know who I’m fighting. January, February, March, one of those months. I’m looking at January 26 real closely. It’s kinda close though on my hand so we’ll see.” “If I can do it, you better believe it’s done. If I can’t do it then we might se me fighting in Vegas on March 2nd or London. I kinda don’t want to fight out of the country but I’m not gonna be trying to pick the location.”

Tyron Woodley Unleashes

The UFC 233 pay-per-view event will be held on January 26, 2019 at Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Woodley then put him on blast by stating that he doesn’t think the title contender can beat him. Thus, the reason that Covington was trying to fight him while he was injured.