Tyron Woodley Responds To Dana White’s Claim He Doesn’t Want To Fight

Tyron Woodley responds to the latest comments made by UFC President Dana White over the fact that the UFC boss thinks he doesn’t want to fight.

Woodley’s next fight has been delayed to the first quarter of 2019 after he underwent surgery for a hand injury. The UFC welterweight champion is expected to fight former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington. However, there’s been problems with making this fight a reality.

It’s no secret the UFC President is not a fan of Woodley and made that clear since he became the champ. Woodley addressed White’s recent statements about him while on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. This is where he noted that he needs to be cleared in order to fight in January.

Woodley Fires Back

“I’ve agreed to fight Colby. I’ve agreed to fight really anybody that’s the funny part,” Woodley said (H/T to MMAFighting). “I just asked for a little more time before I can confirm [my hand is good to go]. I’ve never said no to January 26. Let’s get that on record. I actually want to fight in Anaheim.



I’ve stepped up for the UFC many, many, many times. But at one point, you need to start monitoring your legacy, monitoring your title run, monitoring the way you want to be remembered. I don’t want to be remembered as a guy that lost a fight to Colby Covington. Or anybody else, because he knew he wasn’t 100 percent.

The UFC welterweight champion made one thing perfectly clear. He’s a prizefighter. Thus, fighting is his job and the main source of income for his family.



“I don’t make money if I don’t fight,” Woodley concluded. “If y’all think I want to sit around, and you think I make enough money in music, or TV, or movies, you guys have got life messed up. I make my money in fighting. That’s where I do the best at. I recognize it’s my season right now, and that’s what I’m prepared to do.”

