Tyron Woodley Leads UFC Vegas Salaries With $200,000 Payday

Former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley may not have gotten the victory, but he did go home with the biggest base payday from UFC Vegas.

Woodley suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Gilbert Burns after getting outclassed over five rounds in the evening’s headliner. It means he is now on the first losing streak of his professional career.

The only consolation for “The Chosen One” was that he earned the biggest payday on the night as he received $200,000 to show. He would have earned another $150,000 had he gotten the victory, however.

Burns, on the other hand, received $84,000 to show and $84,000 as a win bonus. His $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus took his total to $218,000.

Not a bad payday for Burns who is now the only fighter to have competed twice during the pandemic.

Full UFC Vegas Salaries

Here are the full UFC Vegas salaries (via MMA Fighting):

Tyron Woodley: $200,000 (win bonus would have been $150,000)

Gilbert Burns: $218,000 — $84,000 to show, $84,000 to win plus $50,000 for “Performance of the Night.

Augusto Sakai: $100,000 — $50,000 to show, $50,000 to win

Blagoy Ivanov: $60,000

Billy Quarantillo: $24,000 — $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win

Spike Carlyle: $12,000

Roosevelt Roberts: $46,400 — $22,000 to show, $22,000 to win plus $2,400 for his opponent missing weight.

Brok Weaver: $9,600 — $12,000 to show minus $2,400 paid as penalty for missing weight.

Mackenzie Dern: $116,000 — $33,000 to show, $33,000 to win plus $50,000 for “Performance of the Night”

Hannah Cifers: $25,000

Katlyn Chookagian: $120,000 — $60,000 to show, $60,000 to win

Antonina Shevchenko: $35,000

Daniel Rodriguez: $24,000 — $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win

Gabriel Green: $12,000

Jamahal Hill: $24,000 — $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win

Klidson Abreu: $18,000

Brandon Royval: $74,000 — $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win plus $50,000 for “Fight of the Night”

Tim Elliott: $81,000 — $31,000 to show plus $50,000 for “Fight of the Night”

Casey Kenney: $54,000 — $27,000 to show, $27,000 to win

Louis Smolka: $48,000

Chris Gutierrez: $40,000 — $20,000 to show, $20,000 to win

Vince Morales: $20,000

