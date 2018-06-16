Tyron Woodley Details Sparring Session With “Buffoon” Colby Covington

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley claims he dominated interim 170-pound title holder Colby Covington in the gym, and he’s willing to bring forth witnesses to testify.

The Chosen One recently joined The MMA Hour to discuss the ongoing beef between he and his fellow American Top Team (ATT) member. After capturing the interim welterweight strap at UFC 225, Covington is virtually guaranteed a fight with Woodley next.

Covington has claimed that he and Woodley were initially supposed to spar for five rounds at ATT, but Woodley stopped the session prematurely after two rounds. Chaos claims that he made the welterweight champion “quit.”

Now, Woodley has told his version of the events, and they go a lot differently than how Covington had described them (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“I talked to (coach) Din (Thomas), I said, ‘Din, you know what? I’m going to take him down, and watch how he reacts.’ And I tortured him for the whole practice,” Woodley said. “He ran off the mat basically crying, storming off, and I have people who are willing to come forth and testify to the training camp. “Tell me one person that’s going to testify that Colby whooped my ass in practice. Tell me one person that’s going to lie under oath and let God above hear them say he beat me in anything. He ain’t ever beat me at thumb wrestling. Not only has he never taken me down, he’s never won a millisecond of a round,” Woodley added. “I can’t even imagine when he’s won an exchange of combinations. He ran from me the entire training camp. He went home early, saying that his toe was hurting. And when it was time to really wrestle, he had my striking partner … in there with a broken wrist wrestling me, while Colby was sitting in the weight room acting like he didn’t know what was going on. “So the fact that he would even bring that up, I’m going to whoop his ass so bad. I’ve never wanted to hurt somebody in my life. I’ve never wanted to beat somebody up so bad.”

Furthermore, Woodley claims to have text messages between he and Covington that he threatens to leak out. After all the trash talk Covington spoke about Woodley, he tried to tell the welterweight champ he’s simply trying to hype a fight so they can both make big money when it’s all said and done:

“One thing that Colby is really underestimating, that I will leak these text messages of him,” Woodley said. “I’m his big brother, and I will always be his big brother. He was brought into training camp to help me train for Rory MacDonald, and I’ve never met a lazier piece of sh*t than Colby Covington, a more horrible human being than Colby Covington. “When it was time to wrestle, ask him how many takedowns he actually scored on me. Zero. Ask him why he turned blue like a f*cking blueberry when I was choking him out and he refused to tap. So, he is an asshole training partner, he’s a horrible human being, nothing that he says is factual, and I told him. “I called him and I said, ‘Hey, I know you feel like you’ve got to do this, this is the path that Conor McGregor made and you think this is what you’ve got to do, but you’re really making yourself look bad.’ I said, ‘I gave you your one weekend on FOX when I was on-air and that’s all. So you can say whatever you want, but I’m not going to respond to it.’ “He said, ‘Ah man, I’m just trying to make money for both of us, man. You know, we’ll both eat at the end of the day. Light at the tunnel.’ So when somebody’s doing a good [job promoting themselves], like with Conor (McGregor) or Chael (Sonnen), I hate to unveil them. “But when you have [an employee] of American Top Team scripting and writing your stuff, and when 99 percent of your social media is my face, you need to check your man visa because you done lost all points.”