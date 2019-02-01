Tyron Woodley Concedes “GSP” Fight Is “Just Not Gonna Happen”

Despite his best efforts to try and make it happen, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley concedes that a fight with Georges St-Pierre just isn’t going to happen.

Woodley currently reigns as the undisputed champion of the UFC’s 170-pound division. However, with 170-pound great Georges St-Pierre now back in the mix, Woodley would love to test himself against the future Hall Of Famer. “T-Wood” has tried to get the potential fight going several times, but it doesn’t seem like anything will be coming to fruition.

Especially after speaking to one of GSP’s coaches, legendary boxing coach Freddie Roach, Woodley has pretty much accepted he won’t be sharing the Octagon with “GSP” (via ESPN):

“I was talking to Freddie, and it’s just not gonna happen,” Woodley said. “We’re not gonna fight. It would be great to see. I think the fans would like to see the pound for pound best welterweight in the history of the sport at that current time to fight the one that’s saying he’s the GOAT right now.

“I think it’d be a great fight. But I’m not getting my hopes up. I’ve got one kid in front of me that’s coming up March 2nd. So I’m gonna focus on that.”

Now, Woodley is focusing on what’s directly in front of him. That being his upcoming title defense against Kamaru Usman. They’ll co-main event UFC 235 on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 2, 2019.