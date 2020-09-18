Tyron Woodley made a statement on Thursday night at the UFC Vegas 11 press conference.

Woodley and Covington did their press conferences separately, so when Woodley was up their on his own, he made it clear he was using this platform to push the Black Lives Matter (via MMAFighting).

“I’m just really excited that Black Lives Matter,” he said.

“I just think that Black Lives Matter,” he said.

“I just hope they realize Black Lives Matter,” he said.

“I definitely realize Black Lives Matter,” he said.

“The fact that Black Lives Matter,” he said.

Tyron Woodley has also been open on promoting the Black Lives Matter movement and liked what the NBA has done for it.

“I love what the NBA has done,” Woodley explained to ESPN. “You see Black Lives Matter on jerseys. You see it on the floor. You see guys represent for the late and great Chadwick [Boseman]. You see people are speaking out, and that’s what it’s going to take. We can’t just sit back. When these greats die, don’t let their death go in vain. Carry the torch. Muhammad Ali stood for what he stood for. He lost millions of dollars in his prime because of what he stood for. I think LeBron James is the same way.

“Some people don’t like his abrasiveness, but he means what he’s saying. He’s done a lot for the culture. And when I say the culture, don’t get that confused with Black people. The culture is anything that, whether it’s fashion, whether it’s music, whether it’s art, whether it’s whatever, it’s a culture that’s revolved around these things.”

Yet, for Tyron Woodley, he believes the UFC needs to do more to help promote this social injustice.

“I wish the UFC would do a little bit more; I’m really not happy with that,” Woodley said. “I had a long conversation with Dana White about it when the riots happened at Ferguson. I wanted them to utilize me to show a positive spin.

“Let’s go give back. Let’s go do seminars with these kids. Mixed martial arts is an affordable martial art that they can do. Start doing seminars, bring some of these guests in and have them talk to the kids about life and what martial arts and the discipline has given to them.”

