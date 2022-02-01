Three of the four suspects in New Zealand MMA fighter Fau Vake’s death have now admitted guilt after further investigation into the case.

Vake, who was a regular member of the City Kickboxing gym in Auckland, was murdered by a group of men last May while out with his brother late at night. Daniel Havili and Siofilisi Paongo have now admitted to their respective roles in the confrontation.

Authorities have concluded that Fau and Ika Vake played no role in the physical confrontation and didn’t throw any punches themselves. Fau passed away shortly after the assault and his brother, Ika suffered serious injuries.

More Fau Vake Murder Suspects Appear In Court

Ofa Folau, a main suspect in the attack, was sentenced to six months of home detention for his role in the Vake death. UFC stars such as Dan Hooker and middleweight champion Israel Adesanya have criticized Justice Sally Fitzgerald for her handling of the case.

Paongo has been released on bail, while Havili is still in custody before their sentencing in April.

According to authorities, Paongo and Folau weren’t responsible for the punches that ended Fau’s life, instead assaulting his brother Ika.

Fau didn’t compete professionally but did have one amateur fight back in 2016 in XFC, earning a first-round knockout. Many UFC stars continue to mourn his death and pay tribute to him during their post-fight interviews.

What is your reaction to the Fau Vake murder case?

