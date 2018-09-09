Twitter Reacts To Tyron Woodley Submitting Darren Till At UFC 228

Last night (Sat. September 8, 2018) Dallas, Texas played host to the UFC 228 pay-per-view (PPV).

In the main event, Tyron Woodley defeated Darren Till to retain his welterweight championship. Woodley hit Till with a bomb in the second round that planted him down.

After swarming on for ground-and-pound, several minutes later Woodley locked in a D’arce choke and forced the Englishman to tap out.

Woodley was awarded his black belt in jiu-jitsu by his coaches afterward. The mixed martial arts (MMA) world wasn’t surprised by Woodley’s victory, but how he pulled off the win was a bit unexpected.

Check out how the MMA community reacted to “T-Wood’s” win here:

My dude @TWooodley is the man at 170! That being said @darrentill2 really earned my respect in that fight. He is one tough SOB! Congrats to the champ! And I’m sure we’ll see Till back sooner than later #ufc228 — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) September 9, 2018

Congrats to @TWooodley !! Huge win!! — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) September 9, 2018

@twooodley congrats well done job.

I confess that I had darrentill2 but u prove me wrong.

Respect ✊ https://t.co/6Snrv0i7pw — Vitor Belfort (@vitorbelfort) September 9, 2018

Congrats to the champ @TWooodley. Can you see him now? And still! — Jason TheKid Knight (@Jasonthekid23) September 9, 2018

Totally dominant performance from @TWooodley !!! You are the man. Made Till look like child’s play. — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) September 9, 2018

All hail @TWooodley … not only is he pretty AF. He can fight! @ufc — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) September 9, 2018

And the champ @TWooodley makes a HUGE statement. Chokes Till to submission in round 2. #UFC228 — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) September 9, 2018

Till next time #UFC228 Congrats Woodly 👏🏽 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) September 9, 2018