Twitter Reacts To Tyron Woodley Submitting Darren Till At UFC 228

Last night (Sat. September 8, 2018) Dallas, Texas played host to the UFC 228 pay-per-view (PPV).

In the main event, Tyron Woodley defeated Darren Till to retain his welterweight championship. Woodley hit Till with a bomb in the second round that planted him down.

After swarming on for ground-and-pound, several minutes later Woodley locked in a D’arce choke and forced the Englishman to tap out.

Woodley was awarded his black belt in jiu-jitsu by his coaches afterward. The mixed martial arts (MMA) world wasn’t surprised by Woodley’s victory, but how he pulled off the win was a bit unexpected.

Check out how the MMA community reacted to “T-Wood’s” win here:

