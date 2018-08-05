Twitter Reacts To TJ Dillashaw’s Starching Of Cody Garbrandt At UFC 227

Jon Fuentes
Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Last night’s (Sat. August 4, 2018) UFC 227 pay-per-view (PPV) event shocked the mixed martial arts (MMA) world.

While Demetrious Johnson’s first-ever defeat at 125 pounds stole the the spotlight, UFC bantamweight king TJ Dillashaw put on an absolute clinic in the night’s main event.

Dillashaw once again knocked out his longtime rival, but this time in the first round of the contest. He solidified himself as the undisputed king at 135 pounds and opened up the door for a super fight with newly crowned flyweight champ Henry Cejudo, or a grudge match with the last man to defeat him inside the Octagon – Dominick Cruz.

Check out how the MMA world reacted to Dillashaw’s night of triumph here below:

 