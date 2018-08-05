Twitter Reacts To TJ Dillashaw’s Starching Of Cody Garbrandt At UFC 227

Last night’s (Sat. August 4, 2018) UFC 227 pay-per-view (PPV) event shocked the mixed martial arts (MMA) world.

While Demetrious Johnson’s first-ever defeat at 125 pounds stole the the spotlight, UFC bantamweight king TJ Dillashaw put on an absolute clinic in the night’s main event.

Dillashaw once again knocked out his longtime rival, but this time in the first round of the contest. He solidified himself as the undisputed king at 135 pounds and opened up the door for a super fight with newly crowned flyweight champ Henry Cejudo, or a grudge match with the last man to defeat him inside the Octagon – Dominick Cruz.

Check out how the MMA world reacted to Dillashaw’s night of triumph here below:

Dillashaw first round KO… — Lance Pugmire (@latimespugmire) August 5, 2018

Wow! TJ Dillashaw pummeling Cody and it is stopped by ref Herb Dean. TJ Dillashaw keeps his belt by first-round TKO — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) August 5, 2018

TJ Dillashaw TKOs Cody Garbrandt in the first. Standing. Emphatic. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 5, 2018

Emphatic ending to the rivalry. Dillashaw just beasted Garbrandt. #UFC227 — Mike Chiappetta MMA (@MikeChiappetta) August 5, 2018

TJ Dillashaw is just way better. Garbrandt did not deserve that rematch — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 5, 2018

Wow. TJ Dillashaw just murked Cody Garbrandt. First round TKO. #UFC227 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) August 5, 2018

KILLASHAW IS A SAVAGE, JOE ROGAN!! — FrontRowBrian (@FrontRowBrian) August 5, 2018

Dillashaw just mauled Cody to death!!! #UFC227 — The Mane Event™ (@EliasTheodorou) August 5, 2018

Garbrandt is stopped late in the first round. He was still standing and protested the stoppage, but couldn't find the stool as he wobbled around the cage. Dillashaw does it again. — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) August 5, 2018

TJ Dillashaw finishes Cody Garbrandt by strikes in the first round. Stunned him early, stayed poised and just unleashed hell on him to get the stoppage.#UFC227 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) August 5, 2018

TJ Dillashaw defends the bantamweight title, knocks out Cody Garbrandt in the first round this time. Some similarities to the first fight. Garbrandt landed a handful of right hands, but TJ's precision and right hand in the pocket got it done. Good stoppage. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 5, 2018

All week, TJ Dillashaw has said he would stop Cody Garbrandt in the first round and he fulfills his prophecy — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 5, 2018

I asked Dillashaw before the fight whether a second win over Garbrandt makes him the best 135'er ever. Even if you think there's more to do – and certainly there is – he is on his way. A Cruz rematch would help decide a lot. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) August 5, 2018

Wow. @TJDillashaw just did work. So precise so quick. What a way to end #UFC227. Co main and main absolute fire. @ufc — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) August 5, 2018

Was that action all in 1 rd?! Cody connects then goes to flurry and Tj connects. Cody couldn't recover and Tj stays #andstill #ufc227 — Sarah Kaufman (@mmasarah) August 5, 2018

TJ is really the best in this division right now! Super skilled, talented, and a high fight IQ. Finishing instincts are sharp. Respect where it’s due. #UFC227 — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) August 5, 2018

Great job @TJDillashaw wow best in biz! — Jesse Taylor (@JTMoneyMMA) August 5, 2018

TJ Dillashaw does get better in rematches. There is no doubt about that. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 5, 2018

T.J. Dillashaw: "I am the best bantamweight of all-time." #UFC227 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) August 5, 2018

Cruz listening to this GOAT talk like #UFC227 pic.twitter.com/Phxq4K71vH — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) August 5, 2018

Crazy night sheeesshhhh #ufc227 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) August 5, 2018

TJ is down to fight Henry Cejudo. — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) August 5, 2018

Dang #andstill that was wild 😱 I didn’t think it would be that quick. Both gentlemen are killers. Is Tj vs Henry what the fans want to see? #UFC227 — Tatiana Suarez (@TSPMMA115) August 5, 2018

Wow. Just wow… What do you even say to a performance like that. Congrats to TJ on settling the rivalry for good. #UFC227 pic.twitter.com/HYcRRlRER0 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) August 5, 2018

