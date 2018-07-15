Twitter Reacts To Knockout-Filled UFC Boise

By
Jon Fuentes
-
0
SHARE
Kyle Terada for USA TODAY Sports

Last night (Sat. July 14, 2018) the UFC Fight Night 133 took place from the CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho.

In the main event of the evening, former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos welcomes former World Series Of Fighting (WSOF) heavyweight champion Blagoy Ivanov to the promotion.

The co-main event featured Sage Northcutt’s return to the welterweight division against Zak Ottow. Also on the card was Dennis Bermudez, Randy Brown, the return of former 145-pound title challenger Chad Mendes, and former women’s bantamweight title challenger Cat Zingano.

Check out the mixed martial arts (MMA) community’s reaction to UFC Boise here below:

Advertisement

NEXT: UFC Boise Bonuses: Chad Mendes Returns & Takes Extra $50K

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR