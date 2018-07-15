Twitter Reacts To Knockout-Filled UFC Boise

Last night (Sat. July 14, 2018) the UFC Fight Night 133 took place from the CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho.

In the main event of the evening, former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos welcomes former World Series Of Fighting (WSOF) heavyweight champion Blagoy Ivanov to the promotion.

The co-main event featured Sage Northcutt’s return to the welterweight division against Zak Ottow. Also on the card was Dennis Bermudez, Randy Brown, the return of former 145-pound title challenger Chad Mendes, and former women’s bantamweight title challenger Cat Zingano.

Check out the mixed martial arts (MMA) community’s reaction to UFC Boise here below:

Jesus Christ. Welcome back Chad Mendes. — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 15, 2018

Chad Mendes reminds everyone that he is still a top-5 featherweight in the world. Was patient until he didn't need to be. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 15, 2018

The man can still throw bombs! Lordy lordy, welcome back Chad Mendes! #UFCBoise — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) July 15, 2018

Here comes the Money. Chad Mendes def. Myles Jury via first round TKO. He looked great. Business has picked up at 145. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 15, 2018

He's back! @chadmendes finishes Jury with punches late in the 1st. Soild performance! #UFCBoise — Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) July 15, 2018

Mendes being back is so fun. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) July 15, 2018

Jury dropped and Mendes on the hunt for the finish with follow up punches & Mendes gets the finish. Money is back. — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) July 15, 2018

Welcome back Chad Mendes! Drops Myles Jury with a HUGE left hand and then just goes HAM with power punches on the ground. Mendes is a legit top 3 featherweight so it's good to have him back#UFCBoise — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) July 15, 2018

Yep. Chad Mendes still has it. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 15, 2018

“Brock Lesnar, where you at?!” Mendes says when asks who’s next. Then he says he’ll settle for anyone in the top 5 at 145. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 15, 2018

Not gonna lie, really excited to have Chad Mendes back in the mix at 145. Showed no ill effects from the two-year break either. Who knows, the layoff ultimately may've been blessing in disguise — gave him a chance to rest his body and brain after the back-to-back Conor/Edgar KOs. — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) July 15, 2018

“Brock Lesnar, where you at!?” 😂 @chadmendes congratulations you the man 💰 welcome back! — TJ Dillashaw (@TJDillashaw) July 15, 2018

Nice work @chadmendes …glad to see you back in action 💸💸 — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) July 15, 2018

OH MY ******* GOD WHAT?!!?!!? HOW?!????!? #UFCBoise — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) July 15, 2018

Holy crap! Niko just KO'd Brown with hammerfists from the bottom!!! #UFCBoise pic.twitter.com/jlk3inKfpd — The Mane Event™ (@EliasTheodorou) July 15, 2018

Brown gets finished by Price from punches off his back. What?!?!? — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) July 15, 2018

Wow! That's not something that you see every day. Statement win by Niko Price using sheer creativity and force. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 15, 2018

Hammer fists from bottom? That's the first time I've seen that. Kinda looked like Price used his foot to hold browns head in place #UFCBoise — Louis Smolka (@LASTSAMURAIUFC) July 15, 2018

Just when you think you've seen it all in MMA… My goodness. Niko Price. — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 15, 2018

Wow knock out from the bottom! That’s awesome! — Erik Jon Koch (@NEWBREED04) July 15, 2018

What just happened?! Price finished Brown from the bottom with hammer fists. Can't say I saw that coming! #UFCBoise — Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) July 15, 2018

MMA never ceases to amaze me. I've literally never seen that before. Unreal. What a sport. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) July 15, 2018

What?!!!!! Hammer fists from the bottom finish Brown. That's nuts. Out on the 1st one then ate 5 more #ufcboise — Sarah Kaufman (@mmasarah) July 15, 2018

Well I just lost that one. That was a crazy finish from Price! — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) July 15, 2018

OH MY GOD WHAT A FINISH. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 15, 2018

No tweet can do the Niko Price finish over Randy Brown justice (he KO’d him with punches off his back). If you missed it, wait for the clip. Spectacular stuff. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 15, 2018

Yo that was crazy @Nikohybridprice 😳😳🤯 — Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) July 15, 2018

No way. Hammerfists from the bottom. If you were playing the UFC video game and you got knocked out this way you’d throw down your controller and storm out of the room and YOU’D BE JUSTIFIED IN DOING SO. pic.twitter.com/B9Lz67NQai — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) July 15, 2018

Maaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaan Sage. That's three in a row! — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 15, 2018

Another hammerfist KO. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) July 15, 2018

Hammerfists finish for Northcutt. Whew – we're not going to the scorecards. — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) July 15, 2018

Northcutt knocks out Zak Ottow and wins his first UFC fight at welterweight. Team Alpha Male goes 3-0 tonight with wins from Sage, Mendes and Glenn — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 15, 2018

Sage Northcutt gets it done! Wow! He picks up his first welterweight UFC win in style. #UFCBoise — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) July 15, 2018

@sagenorthcutt should fight pissed off more often I like it 👏🏾😬 — Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) July 15, 2018

Sage Northcutt gets his first win at welterweight with hammer fists on top to finish Zak Ottow Yes, more hammer fists to get the KO. #UFCBoise — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) July 15, 2018

Another hammerfist ko as ottow was hanging onto sage's ankle while sage was standing. Ottow just didn't want to get hit #ufcboise — Sarah Kaufman (@mmasarah) July 15, 2018

This might've been the most helpful test and most important response of Northcutt's UFC career. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) July 15, 2018

Third times a charm for Sage Northcutt at welterweight. After two failed attempts at trying to get a win at 170lbs, he scores his first, a 2nd round KO over Zak Ottow. #UFCBoise — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 15, 2018

Great comeback win for Sage. Huge choke job by Ottow — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) July 15, 2018

@sagenorthcutt looked great! Very impressive performance against a tuf opponent, such an athlete… here to stay @ufc — Marlon Moraes (@MMARLONMORAES) July 15, 2018

Northcutt hammerfisting his way to victory while an exhausted, dazed Ottow went after the low single. See, MMA hasn't changed that much since Frank Shamrock vs. Tito Ortiz. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) July 15, 2018

JDS gets the UD win #UFCBoise — Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) July 15, 2018

The new champ-champ may have the same belly as Ivanov at HW, but he would dominate this version of JDS. #UFCBoise pic.twitter.com/xJkgbTPt5D — The Mane Event™ (@EliasTheodorou) July 15, 2018

Jds with the win although herb Dean was pretty lax with the finger pointing warnings — Sarah Kaufman (@mmasarah) July 15, 2018