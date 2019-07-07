Twitter Reacts To Jon Jones’ Decision Win Over Thiago Santos

Spread the word!













Fight fans and fighters had a lot to say about the impressive win that Jon Jones put on against Thiago Santos in the main event of UFC 239.

As seen in the light heavyweight title fight from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Jones successfully retained the title in the latest defense in his reign as the champion of the weight division.

As seen in the fight, Santos appeared to have won the first two rounds but was held back by a problem with his left knee. Jones took over in the third round that led to him getting the split decision win.

Twitter Reactions To Jon Jones’ Decision Win

You can see how people on social media reacted to the performance here:

Wowwwwwwwwww. Waaaaaayyyy too close for Jones. He was two judges away from being dethroned. #UFC239 — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) July 7, 2019

Jon Jones def. Thiago Santos via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47). That was tense. Santos nearly stole this one with ONE LEG. #UFC239 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) July 7, 2019

Jon Jones retains his title with a split decision victory over Thiago Santos.



I hope we get to see that again one day#UFC239 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) July 7, 2019

Jon Jones retains via split decision. One of Jones' closest calls, and he's had a lot, between Gustafsson, and broken off toes and such — Sean Ross Sapp Of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 7, 2019

Thiago Santos becomes the first fighter to take a scorecard over Jon Jones. #UFC239 — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) July 7, 2019

Wow. Jon Jones retains his title via split decision. That was an intriguing fight. Would've been interesting to see what would've happened had it not been for what seemed to be a knee injury suffered by Santos. Jones is also limping after the fight. #UFC239 — Michael Henken (@MichaelHenken) July 7, 2019

Santos fought an amazing fight. Much props to him. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 7, 2019

Got to give both men credit. Santos, despite being hurt, remained strong for five rounds and continued to throw big shots. And Jones stood with Santos for five rounds when he likely could've taken the fight to the ground. #UFC239 — Michael Henken (@MichaelHenken) July 7, 2019

Jon Jones wins a split-decision. Explains after that he played it smart out of concern for Thiago Santos' power. So smart he honestly could have lost on the scorecards. That was closer than a lot of us expected, to say the least. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) July 7, 2019

Crazy that Santos gave Jones the biggest scare of his career. That was a compelling fight no matter how you scored it. Methodical, curious, oddly hard to figure out. Even momentum had trouble picking a side. — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) July 7, 2019

That was the first split decision of Jon Jones' career. Thiago Santos was the first person to win a scorecard against Jones. — Sean Ross Sapp Of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 7, 2019

Thiago Santos is a warrior. Zero Fs given. What a shame that his knee went out like that. #UFC239 — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) July 7, 2019