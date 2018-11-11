Twitter Reacts To Insane Yair Rodriguez Elbow At UFC Denver

Last night (Sat. November 10, 2018) the UFC was in Denver, Colorado from the Pepsi Center for UFC Fight Night 139.

For those who had any doubt as to why the UFC and its President Dana White booked the certain main even they did, there’s a reason why. Yair Rodriguez vs. Chan Sung Jung in a featherweight bout was a wild fight that nearly went the distance. It had everything from some wild exchanges, to hurt fighters and crazy scrambles.

The fanbase not only inside of the arena but online watching at home was glued into this fight. At the end of the day, the #15 ranked star Rodriguez was able to pull out an insane win.

This was over the always tough Jung, who was ranked #10 in the division coming into this fight. Rodriguez sleeps Zombie in the closing seconds with an elbow. This is how the fight ended at the buzzard of the fifth and final round.

Some people thought that Donald Cerrone vs. Mike Perry in a welterweight bout should’ve been the headliner. Although Cerrone and Perry put on a pretty good fight, the UFC made the right call with this bout selection. Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to this finish on Twitter here:

