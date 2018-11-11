Twitter Reacts To Insane Yair Rodriguez Elbow At UFC Denver

Last night (Sat. November 10, 2018) the UFC was in Denver, Colorado from the Pepsi Center for UFC Fight Night 139.

For those who had any doubt as to why the UFC and its President Dana White booked the certain main even they did, there’s a reason why. Yair Rodriguez vs. Chan Sung Jung in a featherweight bout was a wild fight that nearly went the distance. It had everything from some wild exchanges, to hurt fighters and crazy scrambles.

The fanbase not only inside of the arena but online watching at home was glued into this fight. At the end of the day, the #15 ranked star Rodriguez was able to pull out an insane win.

This was over the always tough Jung, who was ranked #10 in the division coming into this fight. Rodriguez sleeps Zombie in the closing seconds with an elbow. This is how the fight ended at the buzzard of the fifth and final round.

Some people thought that Donald Cerrone vs. Mike Perry in a welterweight bout should’ve been the headliner. Although Cerrone and Perry put on a pretty good fight, the UFC made the right call with this bout selection. Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to this finish on Twitter here:

Wait, you're telling me Yair Rodriguez knocked the Zombie out with a bent over back elbow that he landed to the chin while looking at the floor? pic.twitter.com/hfiElfSAZ4 — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) November 11, 2018

I love this sport so damn much. My goodness. #UFCDenver — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) November 11, 2018

So the UFC main event had one of the most incredible finishes ever. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) November 11, 2018

I just saw the replay. Yair Rodriguez just executed one of the most creative and devastating knockouts I've ever seen. Incredible. Take a bow. Wow. #UFCDenver — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) November 11, 2018

Yair Rodriguez with a backward upward elbow that STARCHES Korean Zombie at the final second of a fight he was likely about to lose!!! Knockout of the Year. Knockout of the Century. What in the world just happened… #UFCDenver — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) November 11, 2018

That might very well be the greatest knockout in UFC history. #UFCDenver — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) November 11, 2018

That's how you end the #UFC25Years show. — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) November 11, 2018

What … what just happened? — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) November 11, 2018