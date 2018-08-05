Twitter Reacts To Henry Cejudo Dethroning Demetrious Johnson At UFC 227

Jon Fuentes
Gary A. Vasquez for USA TODAY Sports

Last night (Sat. August 4, 2018) UFC 227 went down from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on pay-per-view (PPV).

The co-main event saw Henry Cejudo become the first man to ever defeat Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson at flyweight. Cejudo, a former Olympic gold medalist, is the second ever champion at 125 pounds.

Cejudo’s monumental victory completely shook the mixed martial arts (MMA) world. You can check out how the MMA world reacted to the upset here below: