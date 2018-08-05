Twitter Reacts To Henry Cejudo Dethroning Demetrious Johnson At UFC 227

Last night (Sat. August 4, 2018) UFC 227 went down from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on pay-per-view (PPV).

The co-main event saw Henry Cejudo become the first man to ever defeat Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson at flyweight. Cejudo, a former Olympic gold medalist, is the second ever champion at 125 pounds.

Cejudo’s monumental victory completely shook the mixed martial arts (MMA) world. You can check out how the MMA world reacted to the upset here below:

Amazing Fight!!! Historic run comes to the end. You gotta believe DJ will get an instant rematch.#ufc227 — Gorgeous George (@MMAjunkieGeorge) August 5, 2018

Official: Henry Cejudo def. Demetrious Johnson via SD. We have a new UFC flyweight champion. DJ loses for the first time at 125. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 5, 2018

Henry Cejudo defeats the great Demetrious Johnson via split decision. Olympic gold medalist wrestler and UFC champion. Wow. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 5, 2018

OH MY GODDDDDDDDDD #UFC227 — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) August 5, 2018

Henry Cejudo ******* did it. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 5, 2018

Henry Cejudo is your new UFC flyweight champion! History. #UFC227 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) August 5, 2018

Henry Cejudo did it. Split decision. New UFC Flyweight champion! #UFC227 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) August 5, 2018

Dam and New — Terence Crawford (@budcrawford402) August 5, 2018

Wow, we have a new UFC flyweight champion. Mighty Mouse's reign is over. Henry Cejudo was golden in Olympic wrestling, and now in MMA. Congrats. Amazing. #UFC227 — Mike Chiappetta MMA (@MikeChiappetta) August 5, 2018

Wow @HenryCejudo with the big win. — Susan Cingari MMA (@SusanCingari) August 5, 2018

Wow. Thought Dj has it 3-2 — malki kawa (@malkikawa) August 5, 2018

Flyweight division open for business again. — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) August 5, 2018

Congrats @HenryCejudo you deserve it!!!! — Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) August 5, 2018

There it is. Let the chaos ensue. Cejudo is the new flyweight champ and the P4P rankings are in turmoil. I have no issue with the decision. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) August 5, 2018

The greatest champion in UFC history has been unseated. No interims. No PEDs, no scandals. Razor thin fight. Amazing fight — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 5, 2018

Henry Cejudo beats the fighter who he yesterday called "the best fighter in human history". The title defence streak for Demetrious Johnson ends at 11, the most in UFC history. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 5, 2018

Henry Cejudo defeats Demetrious Johnson by split decision to become the new UFC flyweight champion. He ends Johnson's title reign at 11 defenses. Incredible performance #UFC227 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) August 5, 2018

olympic champion and ufc champion what a accomplishment — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 5, 2018

Sad to see one of the greatest title reigns in @ufc history end. Congrats @HenryCejudo @MightyMouseUFC will be back and again what an amazing ride. #UFC227 — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) August 5, 2018

Henry Cejudo just shocked the world and pulled off one of the biggest upsets of all time by dethroning Demetrious Johnson. Wow. Do the trilogy fight next. — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) August 5, 2018

Henry Cejudo ends the most dominant title reign in UFC history. Unbelievable. Olympic gold medalist and now UFC champion. #UFC227 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) August 5, 2018

You can’t call it a robbery. I thought DJ won, but you could make a case for Cejudo. Either way, best title fight this division has ever had. Do it again, brother? — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) August 5, 2018

Wow!!! What an incredible performance and an amazing fight @HenryCejudo had a hard fought win over an all time legend. — Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) August 5, 2018

Cejudo immediately calls for the winner of the next fight. What. A. Move. There's a new sheriff in town. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 5, 2018

Congrats to Cejudo. Always play the odds! #Vickspicks — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) August 5, 2018

Cejudo says he wants the champ of Dillashaw-Garbrandt fight. “Demetrious Johnson didn’t go up, I want to go up.” — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 5, 2018

Holy cow. I loved that fight. So much amazing technical skill and heart shown throughout. Crazy title reign from DJ. Together they put on a show. #andnew — Sarah Kaufman (@mmasarah) August 5, 2018